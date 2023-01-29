Obituary: John David Tourtillott

John David Tourtillott

1945 - 2022

John David Tourtillott was born July 19, 1945 in Rockford, Illinois and passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 30, 2022 in Cottonwood, Arizona.





His parents, John “Jock” Sherman Tourtillott, a WWII Army Air Corps pilot instructor, and Julianne (Crawford) Tourtillott were both Illinois natives, but moved the family to Fresno, California after the war so his dad could pursue a career as a crop-dusting pilot in the San Joaquin Valley.



John attended Bullard Elementary School, Wawona Junior High School, and Bullard High School in Fresno, and later attended Fresno City College and Monterey Peninsula College. John showed an early affinity and interest in The Arts growing up. His household was often filled with music from the big band “Swing Era,” and John soon developed an interest in jazz. At age 15, John played trumpet in a jazz quartet at the Renaissance Coffee House in Fresno.





It was in 9th grade that he met his lifelong friend and artistic collaborator of 60+ years, William “Bill” Bixler. The two men wrote copious songs together and recorded numerous CDs with several local bands, including Sioux City Zoo and The Wild Blue Yonder. Mostly, Bill would arrange the music and John would write the lyrics. In the early years, John helped promote Bill’s rock group, The Cindermen, which opened for the Rolling Stones when they performed in Fresno in the mid-60s.





John was an avid reader, mostly science fiction novels, and a prolific writer of prose and poetry, creatively putting pen to paper until his death; it was his escape, his way of expressing himself.







John’s creative acumen also propelled him to do more and more visual art. Many of his wearable art pieces became very popular in the local Fresno art scene in 1980s.







When not creating, John worked for many years as the Big Sur mailman in Monterey County, California, then as a bank courier driver in Fresno until his retirement. He also osted a jazz-blues radio show on KFCF, a Fresno community radio station. John moved to Cottonwood, Arizona in 2003.



John was briefly married to Carla Nash in the 1980s and they remained friends even after their divorce.





He is survived by his sister, M. Gale Hazel and her husband, Paul A. Hazel, and their sons, Robert (Rob) J. Hazel and Bryant J. Hazel.



A memorial event is being planned in Fresno, California for John on Sunday, February 19 from 3-6 p.m. Contact Bill Bixler at bixbiller@gmail.com for information.



Memorial contributions can be made to Arizona LIFE Hospice, 3177 Clearwater Drive, Suite B, Prescott, AZ 86305, arizonalifehospice.com.





Information provided by the family.



