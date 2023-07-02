Clarkdale well down, town calls for water-use reduction

CLARKDALE — The Town of Clarkdale is trying to repair a well pump that went offline Saturday.

As a result, the Town is requesting residents to reduce water use. Water Demand Reduction Strategy III has been implanted, with Clarkdale describing it as the highest level of water use intervention.

That means no watering outdoor plants, no car-washing and other water-saving measures.

The issue arose at Haskell Springs Well. According to a Sunday news release, the utilities staff assessed the pump and called in a repair crew.

The Haskell well has been supplying water to Clarkdale since 1906.

Temporarily water-saving requirements:

 No potable water should be used for any outdoor purposes at this time.

 No irrigation of outdoor plants.

 No washing of vehicles, outdoor sidewalks, driveways or patios.

 Water shall not be added to fountains, water features, recreational swimming pools, spas or wading pools holding more than one-hundred gallons of water.

 Hotels shall wash a customer’s linens if a stay is more than one night on request only, and the hotel shall display notice to this effect.

 Restaurants shall serve water to customers upon request only and shall display table tents or other types of public notice to this effect.

 Requests for commercial provisions must be made to the Clarkdale Utilities Director.

 No new landscaping for commercial projects shall take place. Certificates of occupancy may be issued during this time if appropriate landscaping installation is delayed until Level III Water Restrictions are lifted.

 Water system connection permits shall not be issued and permitted new connections shall not be activated.

 No potable water may be used in violation of any other restriction deemed necessary by the Clarkdale Town Council for the purpose of protecting the welfare of the citizens of Clarkdale.

 No new commercial provisions shall be allowed unless approved by the Clarkdale Town Council.