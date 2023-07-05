Call to artists for Mountain Artists Guild and Gallery show

The deadline for entering the small-works juried watermedia exhibition titled Intimate Artistry is August 1. This show will be held at Mountain Artists Guild and Gallery at 228 N Alarcon Street in Prescott from Tuesday, Sept. 12 through Oct. 14. The exhibition prospectus and additional information can be found at NAWS-AZ.org/exhibitions-shows/. Transportation options will be available for transporting selected works to and from the Prescott gallery. Northern Arizona Watercolor Society (NAWS), a regional non-profit watermedia art association with members from Flagstaff to Prescott, is the exhibition sponsor.

“We are pleased to have popular Colorado artist Randy Hale as our juror for this show,” says NAWS’s Lisa Pracchia. Randy is a nationally acclaimed watercolor painter, teacher, and seminar host. He has been involved with numerous art groups, served on multiple boards and participated in many regional and national art exhibitions. Randy’s own work is influenced by a distinctive style that has become known as the “California School” of watercolor. The California School of watercolor thrived between the mid-1920’s and mid-50’s. It emphasized bold design and color, broad brushstrokes and abstracting a design from nature rather than copying a specific scene. More about Randy and his work can be found at HaleGallery.com/.

Founded in 1995, NAWS has about 150 members who meet monthly to celebrate watermedia painting. These meetings typically feature informative learning topics and artist demonstrations. Additional membership benefits include access to exceptional quality workshops, participation in smaller critique groups and an extensive DVD loan library of painting technique videos. NAWS welcomes visitors to its monthly meetings. For more information about NAWS, please visit NAWS-AZ.org or email your NAWS-related questions to NAWSMembershipJoy@gmail.com.