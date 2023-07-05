Film Fest presents ‘The Mattachine Family’ premiere July 7-13

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present ‘The Mattachine Family’ showing July 7-13 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Thomas (Nico Tortorella) and Oscar (Juan Pablo di Pace) have spent a year as foster parents to a wonderful child, a calling that's shown them new dimensions of what "family" can mean. However, when the young boy is reunited with his birth mother, the couple's differing views on what the experience meant comes into focus.

As Oscar’s career as an actor picks up and sends him out-of-state for months, a bewildered Thomas embarks on a journey to figure out what he wants from life and what it means to be gay in 2021, when so many possibilities have opened up for people who grew up thinking that marriage and children were closed off to them.

‘The Mattachine Family’ is a universal story of love, family and community.

Featuring an all-star supporting cast that includes Schitt's Creek's Emily Hampshire, Hacks' Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Heather Matarazzo, Jake Choi, and Cloie Wyatt Taylor.

“At its heart, this is a story about family, about the bonds we form with friends and lovers and children, and the way those relationships define us, elude us, and perplex us,” said director Andy Vallentine.

“Parenthood is an exchange of identities for everyone. Anyone who has considered and worried about the enormous changes that come with parenthood will appreciate this film. Anyone who values their chosen family and community will appreciate this film. Anyone who has ever felt lost in love will appreciate this film. That’s what I think is so special about ‘The Mattachine Family’,” added Vallentine.



The screenings of ‘The Mattachine Family’ are co-presented by Unify Sedona.

Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday and Tuesday, July 7, 8 and 11 at 6:30 p.m.; and Wednesday and Thursday, July 12 and 13 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.