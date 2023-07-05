Kristi Rauckis featured artist for Wyatt Gallery’s July Art Walk

Kristi Rauckis will be the Wyatt Gallery’s featured artist for their July 7 art walk. The main inspiration for Kristi Rauckis's artwork is Earth based. She loves animals, wildlife and the inner workings of Mother Nature. In her work, she strives to reconnect people to that natural beauty. This understanding brought her to start investigating ways in which she could be more conscious in her painting. Kristi's goal is for people to feel and see how she perceives the world and visualize what is possible through her work. Inspiration is a lifestyle, and she lives each moment looking for the beauty and the good in everything. It is her passion and goal to have her artwork be a source of joy and light in the world.

Ruckus’s new series is titled ‘Wind and Rain.’ This new collection takes a deep dive into a world of new mediums and experimentation. Exploring the intimate textures, curves, colors, and elements that make up this beautiful and unique Arizona landscape. It started with her fascination with Oak Creek and how the warm rich rock displays its many characters. How the swooping sculpted creek beds give the invisible and the fluid another artistic expression. Kristi is passionate about seeing the intricate connections our land flourishes from. The stark contrast of water in the desert. The way wind and rain ever so patiently, powerfully, and potently creates some of the most stunning works of art and nurtures life in unlikely places. Her diamond shaped pieces break the mold of how we have viewed art for centuries, just as our earth does not have just one look. Kristi has become a woodworker, wood burner, as well as a texture and resin artist through this inspired process.

Rauckis will be at the Wyatt Gallery at 671 State Route 179, suite A 5&6 in the Hillside Plaza, doing painting demonstrations and talking about her new collection from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on Friday July 7.