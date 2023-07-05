Mountain Trails Gallery celebrates the outstanding work of traditional and contemporary sculpture artists

Mountain Trails Gallery located in the Village of Tlaquepaque in Sedona is proud to present ‘Traditional & Contemporary Sculpture’ as a part of the summer celebration of their artists who continue to be awarded for their passionate portrayals in the three-dimensional medium of bronze. The exhibition opens on first Friday, July 7 with a reception from 4-7 p.m. as the gallery highlights the creators of both traditional storytelling sculpture as well as contemporary approaches in a variety of subjects. Also, new paintings and mixed media fine art, including jewelry, exotic wooden boxes, and unique wooden tables, are also included in the mix which adds an additional dimension to the show.

The gallery is delighted to exhibit the work of contemporary bronze artist Jeremy Bradshaw who creates his own style of wildlife personalities by calling forth the essence of the story with simplified shapes and vibrant patina colors. Bradshaw’s striking red fox series continues to bring wonder as the artist uses its fluffy tail not only as a compositional element but also to emphasize its importance in keeping warm, and it is also used as an integral part of the fox’s communication that conveys crucial messages. The newly released ‘Red Repose,’ which is the perfect statement of comfort, is curled up in a tight ball, eyes tightly closed, with his elegant tail covering its extremities. This elegant fox follows in the footsteps of Bradshaw’s outstretched ‘Red’s Reach’ as well as his ‘Fox Trot’ with its prancing, dancing and jumping antics that is sure to bring a smile. And, last but not least, his “Red Queen” holds court as the vixen brings magnetism to the exhibition.



Western sculptor Raymond Gibby brings so many extraordinary wildlife bronzes to the exhibition as he presents insights into their characteristics and behavioral messages that often parallel family life that he has gleaned from spending time in nature. In addition to wildlife, Gibby also tells stories in bronze that had left an impression on him from a fascination with the Old West. His ‘Occupational Hazard’ shines a light on the agile and highly adaptive burro which was instrumental to the historic gold and silver miners who used them to carry loads of supplies down the steep cliff face to the extraction site. From lizards to larger-than-life grizzly bears, from cowboy stories to Native American notables, Gibby is dedicated to the uplifting beauty of nature as well as sharing the stories of those who made a difference in Western history.



The exhibition also highlights work by the notable Cowboy Artists of America sculptor Dustin Payne who is one of the youngest members to be inducted into this prestigious organization. From his cowboy experiences and his fascination with Western history, this passionate artist continues to tell often forgotten stories of the many exceptional people and events that formed the character of the American West. Also featured is the revered Sedona sculptor Susan Kliewer who helped make Sedona a remarkable place for the arts with her numerous garden size bronzes which are placed in strategic locations around town, including an upcoming placement of Pueblo potters Maria and Julian Martinez which will grace one of the City’s roundabouts. Many of her remarkable sculptures of Native American as well as cowboy life are a part of the celebration.

Also included are bronze works by Arizona sculptor Deborah Copenhaver Fellows who knows how to express the spirit of the cowgirl from a lifetime of riding, roping, and ranching, including raising thoroughbred horses. Also, the multitalented Arizona artist Michael Trcic knows how to tell an action-packed story that honors courageous Native American leaders as well as those notorious characters and noteworthy people who left their mark on history. And, the unique contemporary wildlife sculpture by Arizona/California artist Mark Edward Adams of bears and bison sculpted from life, the symbolic and playful horse sculpture by New Mexico artist Lisa Gordon, as well as inspirational and uplifting bronze sculpture by Arizona artist Gary Lee Price will round out the variety of offerings.

The public is invited to join the celebration reception on First Friday, July 7, 4–7 p.m. at Mountain Trails Gallery located upstairs Suite A201, overlooking Patio de las Campanas in Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village beside Oak Creek in Sedona. The exhibition continues throughout the month of July. For more information, contact the gallery at 928-282-3225, FineArt@MountainTrailsSedona.com, or MountainTrailsSedona.com.