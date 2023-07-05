Obituary: Roger Stanley Embry

Roger Stanley Embry

1953 - 2023

Roger Stanley Embry passed to his eternal home on the evening of June 16, 2023. Roger was born in Columbus, Indiana on Dec. 7, 1953. He was the first of seven children born to C. Stanley and Louise Embry.



He is survived by his mother, Louise Embry; his loving wife of 30 years, JoAnne Embry; his daughter Jennifer (Shaun) Spilsbury; his stepsons Neal Serkland (Hope Wilson), Nathan (Glendalyne) Serkland and Alex (Katerina) Serkland; grandchildren Sawyer and Jack Spilsbury; siblings Teresa (Doug) Alvis, Nancy (Brian) Morey, Janet (Evan) Clouse, Ken (Susanne) Embry, and Sonia (Don) Cleven; and several loving nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his father C. Stanley Embry and an infant sister.



Roger graduated from Hauser High School with the class of 1972. After graduating from Purdue University with an accounting degree in 1976, he worked for Como Plastics. In 1986, he relocated to Chandler, Arizona, where he worked for Central Arizona Bank.

Shortly after, he moved to Cottonwood where he started his own business, Embry Construction and Development. He took so much pride in the homes that he designed and built. He was meticulous with the process, and took time to understand the vision his clients had for their homes.



Roger and JoAnne met in 1992 at a July 4th celebration in Prescott. They were married a year later in Sept. 18, 1993. Roger was JoAnne’s best friend and soulmate, and she was his. There was nothing they wouldn’t do for each other.

He was a loving and devoted father to Jennifer, Neal, Nathan and Alex and an adoring grandfather to Sawyer and Jack.



Roger’s fantastic sense of humor along with his easy-going and kind nature made him easy to befriend and love. He relished being in the sunshine. In his healthier years he enjoyed jogging, as well as playing golf and softball. He could also be found hiking in Sedona, skiing in Flagstaff, or sunning poolside or on a pontoon boat at a nearby lake.

Growing up, he spent time rebuilding vehicles with his dad. This translated to a lifelong love of cars, and he could often be found perusing a used car magazine. He enjoyed watching football and rooted for the Vikings, Chiefs and Cardinals; and of course the Purdue Boilermakers at the college level.





He will be missed so much, as a son, a brother, a husband, a father, a grandfather, and a friend.



A private family graveside service will be scheduled for a future date.



An online guestbook is available to sign at WestcottFuneralHome.com.

Information provided by family.