Sedona Arts Center call to artists

Sedona Arts Center announces new exhibition opportunities for local artists. Artists are encouraged to apply for these upcoming opportunities

NUMB3RS Art Exhibit

Sept. 1-28, 2023

Sedona Arts Center turns 65 this year. This exhibit kicks off our theme for our anniversary year. Numbers can conjure up many things and Sedona Arts Center wants to know What numbers are important to you? For Example: 2–the number of cats you have; 10 -the number of grandchildren you have; 18 –the first time you got to vote; 1994 –the year you got married, etc. This exhibit asks artists to interpret how and what numbers have impacted their lives. Work should reflect the theme of numbers in some way. All art mediums will be accepted.

DEADLINE for Submission: July 28, 2023

• Monetary awards will be given for First Place/Best of Show Award ($500), Second ($250) and Third ($150) place.

• Honorable mention awards will be awarded at the discretion of the jurors and no monetary amount attached.

• People’s Choice Award is announced at the end of the show. No monetary award attached.

Apply: Artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=12068

Contemporary Surrealism

Nov. 1-30, 2023

Sedona Arts Center turns 65 this year and in honor of this milestone, we are celebrating the themes of our exhibits and events in relation to our history. This exhibit harkens back to the roots of the Arts Center and the connection to Max Ernst and Dorothea Tanning in the early 1960’s. Surrealism is a style of art in which ideas, images and objects are combined in a strange way, showing the creative potential of the unconscious mind. All art mediums will be accepted.

DEADLINE for Submission: Sept. 29, 2023

• Monetary awards will be given for First Place/Best of Show Award ($500), Second ($250) and Third ($150) place.

• Honorable mention awards will be awarded at the discretion of the jurors and no monetary amount attached.

• People’s Choice Award is announced at the end of the show. No monetary award attached.

Sales: 60 /40: Artist/Sedona Arts Center

Apply: Artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=12070

The Big Gay Art Show

Dec. 6–27, 2023

The Big Gay Art Show is a juried art show that exhibits and sells artwork in support of the LGBTQ+ community and allies. The Big Gay Art Show is a much anticipated, well attended exhibition open to all artists in any medium and of any level. In 2012, the Big Gay Art Show was conceptualized by a small group – some connected to SAC and others in the Sedona Pride organization. The event began as an effort to offer the LGBTQ+ community a voice in the local art scene. Since that first show, SAC has welcomed hundreds of emerging and professional artists to Sedona to share their work throughout the history of the event. All art mediums will be accepted.

• Monetary awards will be given for First Place/Best of Show Award ($500), Second ($250) and Third ($150) place.

• Honorable mention awards will be awarded at the discretion of the jurors and no monetary amount attached.

• People’s Choice Award is announced at the end of the show. No monetary award attached.

DEADLINE for submission: Oct. 27, 2023

How to Apply:

Apply: Artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=12086

43rd Annual Juried Art Exhibition and Sale

March 6-31, 2024

Sedona Arts Center Member Artists of all levels, working in all mediums are invited to enter into our Annual Juried Members Exhibition & Sale. The exhibition will run from March 6-31, 2023

DEADLINE for submission: January 20, 2024

• Monetary awards will be given for First Place/Best of Show Award ($500), Second ($250) and Third ($150) place.

• Honorable mention awards will be awarded at the discretion of the jurors and no monetary amount attached.

• People’s Choice Award is announced at the end of the show. No monetary attached.

Apply: Artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=12069