SIFF presents ‘Biosphere’ premiere July 7-13

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Biosphere’ showing July 7-13 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

In the not-too-distant future, the last two men on earth must adapt and evolve to save humanity.

Billy (Mark Duplass) and Ray (Sterling K. Brown) are lifelong best friends, brothers from another mother — and the last two men on earth. Their survival is largely due to Ray, a brilliant scientist who designed a domed structure with all the systems necessary to sustain life on a planet that could no longer support it.

Their custom biosphere is outfitted with basic necessities and feature comforts that make it possible to retain a sense of what life used to be like. A hydroponic garden provides fresh vegetables and a carefully managed fishpond supplies essential protein.

Recently, however, fish have begun dying at an alarming rate. With a mere three fish remaining, Billy and Ray face an ominous future. But life may yet find a way.

Showtimes will be Friday and Saturday, July 7 and 8 at 7 p.m.; Sunday, July 9 at 6:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, July 11, 12 and 13 at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.