SIFF presents ‘Revoir Paris’ premiere July 7-13

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Revoir Paris’ showing July 7-13 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

After an idyllic date night full of red wine and a late-night motorcycle ride home, Mia (Virginie Efira) stops at a Parisian bistro to take shelter from a downpour. Her reprieve is shattered when a gunman opens fire. Three months later, with a frustratingly hazy memory of the attack, Mia finds herself numbed and unable to resume her life. Her friends and partner seek something from her that she can no longer give.

Determined to reconstruct the sequence of events and reestablish a sense of normalcy, Mia finds herself repeatedly returning to the bistro where the shooting happened. In the process, she forms bonds with fellow survivors, including wry banker Thomas (Benoît Magimel) and orphaned teenager Félicia (Nastya Golubeva). When she remembers that a stranger helped her make it through the attack, Mia resolves to find him, if only to make sure that he is alive.

‘Revoir Paris’ is a moving meditation on grief, healing, and the importance of connections forged in tragedy.

Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday and Monday, July 7, 8 and 10 at 4 p.m.; and Wednesday and Thursday, July 12 and 13 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.