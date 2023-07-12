All She Wrote back at Main Stage this weekend

Trivia is at Main Stage on July 13. Drinking & Thinking with Tay and Sam starts at 7:30 p.m. The cost is $5 per person and the winning team splits the pot. Maximum players per team is six people with lots of fun and prizes. 21+.

Karaoke on Friday Night with with Jesse Peterson starts and 9 p.m., 21+.

On Saturday July 15, All She Wrote is back. All She Wrote is an Arizona-based rock band. Fronted by singer/songwriter Caleb Williams. The band brings original music to every performance, they also have an impressive catalog of cover material from all eras and genres including heavy rock, blues, country and funk. Show starts at 8 p.m. No cover and 21+.

Main Stage also has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 9 p.m. Tuesdays feature karaoke with host Shizzy at 9 p.m.

Wednesdays with ‘This Ain't Your Grandma's Bingo’ with hostesses, Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m., with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to local charities, nonprofit organizations, or local families in need.

Every fourth Thursday, Main Stage hosts Beer School, collaborating with a number of breweries across the country. For $5 per person, Beer School is an exciting way to experience craft tastings and earn an education.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise specified.