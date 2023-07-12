Bella Vita Ristorante features Jerry McFarland & Alex Ogburn

It’s summertime in Sedona, and the weather is perfect for enjoying a fine Italian meal and beautiful music beneath the stars at the Bella Vita Ristorante outdoor patio.

On Friday, July 14, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Jerry McFarland performs, where under the patio lights he plays and sings his heart out for those who enjoy a fine Italian meal while being serenaded and entertained.

McFarland is a seasoned professional singer/songwriter with a plethora of songs played and sung with the poise and confidence.

Take your pick. Oldies, Rock, American Songbook, Folk and Classical, Elton, Petty, Billy Joel and The Beatles punctuate his original songs with skill and precision.

McFarland has had the pleasure to sing in such venues as the Hollywood Bowl, The Troubadour and Anaheim Stadium, working with great touring musicians such as Cher and Jose Feliciano.

On Saturday, July 8, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. guitarist singer/songwriter Alex Ogburn entertains.

Ogburn provides a truly entertaining experience for listeners through his thoughtful choices of songs which include iconic to more obscure covers mixed with heartfelt Blues and moving original compositions.

This avant-garde acoustic performer’s diverse vocal stylings flow nicely throughout the evening while complimenting his unique, self-taught technique of guitar playing.

Bella Vita Ristorante is located two miles west of the Courtyard by Marriott on 89A near mile marker 368 at 6701 West State Route 89A.

For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit bellavitasedona.com or call 928-282-4540.