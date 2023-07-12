Fest presents ‘Oklahoma! Starring Hugh Jackman’ July 16 and 19

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join theaters around the world to present ‘Oklahoma! Starring Hugh Jackman’ showing July 16 and 29 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Celebrate 80 years of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s beloved, award-winning musical with this special worldwide theatrical event!

Oh, what a beautiful day! This July, the magic and energy of live theatre is coming to cinemas around the globe with the National Theatre’s acclaimed, Olivier Award-winning production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s ‘Oklahoma!’

Starring then-newcomer Hugh Jackman (Les Misérables, The Greatest Showman) as Curly, alongside Maureen Lipman, Josefina Gabrielle and Shuler Hensley, this riveting stage production was filmed during its record-breaking 1998 run in London.

Directed by theatre legend Trevor Nunn (CATS, Les Misérables) with new choreography by Susan Stroman, ‘Oklahoma!’ features some of musical theatre’s most delightfully hummable songs, including ‘Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’,’ ‘The Surrey With The Fringe On Top’ and the joyous title tune, ‘Oklahoma.’

Now one of the most beloved musicals ever to grace the stage is coming to the big screen 80 years after it first premiered on Broadway. Grab your friends and ride your surrey to the theatre for this very special worldwide theatrical event!

‘Oklahoma! Starring Hugh Jackman’ will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, July 16 at 3 p.m. and on Wednesday, July 19 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 general admission, or $13 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.