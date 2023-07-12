Hit Squad 17 & Scandalous Hands take aim at Sound Bites Grill this weekend

Once again Sound Bites Grill brings top musical acts to its Celebrity Showroom Stage coming all the way from Prescott to deliver high-octane Rock ‘n’ Roll to Sedona.

On Friday, July 14, from 6 to 9 p.m., Sound Bites Grill proudly presents Hit Squad 17, rocking the hits we have grown to love through the years.

This band is serious about making music that gets people out of their chairs, up and dancing.

Rock solid, this band hits the high notes and brings new energy into songs classic rock lovers dig so much.

Led by lead singer Lucy Hill, the band rocks through dance, funk, rock, pop and R&B tunes, laying down the beat one needs to get down and funky.

Joined by Joe Serrato on guitar, Dru on the bass, and Scott Henderson on drums, the band melds into a high-energy musical entertainment machine.

They rock. They roll. They play with soul and deliver the goods every time they hit the stage.

Classic Rock defines this cover band, playing all the great tunes loved by the Baby Boomer Generation and beyond.

If you’re looking for a night of high-energy rock and dancing like no one’s looking, make sure to catch this band live. They don’t call themselves Hit Squad 17 for nothing.

On Saturday, July 15, from 6 to 9 p.m. Sound Bites Grill features, Scandalous Hands, a fusion rock band that knows how to rock, playing music from The Beatles, Steely Dan, Allman Brothers Band, Led Zeppelin, original tunes and more.

This four-piece band plays contemporary versions of rock standards, taking them to unfamiliar new heights as they jam out into the stratosphere.

They dominate the stage with power and a sharpness that defines their professionalism.

Featuring explosive solos and infectious grooves, this is one band you want to see up-close-and-personal -- and no better place to see them than on the Sound Bites Celebrity Showroom stage.

Their live performances are impeccable, and their coverage of classics is unique and inspiring.

Band members include Troy Schilperoort on keyboard; Adam Haar on guitar and lead vocals; Dennis Messenger on bass; and Shawnee Snaketail on drums.

Scandalous Hands continues to grow, debuting new material with each performance, unleashing an explosive inventiveness in their covers of familiar classics.

What makes this band stand out are the sharp harmonies that ring over the music, so one can hear every word of the songs as they were intended to be listened to.

The band exhibits excellent volume control and can shift from a whisper to all-out-load hard rock in an instant.

Every member adds to the mix, creating a sound bigger than the sum of their parts.

Other Sedona musical luminaries that will be featured during the week include: Patrick Ki on Winewaux Wednesday, Wednesday, July 12 from 5 to 8 p.m.; Chill on the Hill with the Millers Thursday, July 13, from 6 to 9 p.m.; and jazz impresario Chris Counelis on Sunday, July16, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Shops at Piñon Point adjacent to the Hyatt in Sedona. For more information please visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928-282-2713. Tickets can be purchased via their Website. Some shows are ticketed events.