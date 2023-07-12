SIFF presents Arvel Bird live in concert July 15

The Sedona International Film Festival announces award-winning recording artist Arvel Bird will be performing his ‘Celtic Indian’ concert live on Saturday, July 15 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Celtic Indian is a reflection of Arvel Bird’s mixed-blood American Indian and Celtic heritages (S. Piaute/Clan Kennedy Scotland). With his violin, fiddle, Native flutes and Irish whistles, Arvel weaves a powerful tapestry of music and stories of his original compositions.

Classically trained as a violinist, Arvel's concert, compositions and performances are a confluence of styles from Celtic, bluegrass and his original Native American folk and Celtic rock orchestrations.

As he worked to develop his own music style and build a large following, Arvel went wherever the music called him, which led him away from classical and towards Bluegrass, Appalachian, Folk and Celtic.

During his years in the Midwest, Arvel won the Indiana State Fiddle Contest four times while still perfecting a variety of performance styles.

From 1986 to 2000 Arvel toured with Glen Campbell, Loretta Lynn, Tom T. Hall, Ray Price, Louise Mandrell, and Clay Walker.

One of Arvel's favorite aspects of touring is the worldwide travel to Scotland, England, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and in prestigious locations including the SkyDome in Toronto, Ontario, Royal Albert Hall in London, England, Smithsonian Museums in DC and NY, Hochstein Performance Hall in Rochester, NY and the Kennedy Space Center in Cocoa, FL, just to name a few — with symphonies, chamber orchestras, large festivals and more, logging over 500,000 road miles.

A prolific songwriter, Arvel released his 24th and 25th CDs in 2018 adding to his two EPs and two DVDs. Of his 25 CD releases five have earned him international music awards. One of his most cherished is for his classical recording, Tribal Music Suite: Journey of a Paiute, a Celtic and Native American concerto for violin and Native American flute, that earned him Best Instrumental Album and Best Producer/Engineer, at the Canadian Aboriginal Music Awards. Other awards include Artist of the Year as voted by peers and fans as well as numerous Best Instrumentals.

Once based in Nashville, Tennessee, Arvel is now settled in Cottonwood, still connecting with audiences the old-fashioned way — live. This is where Arvel’s emotionally driven performances thrive, igniting concert venues, symphony halls, festivals and more, leaving his audiences inspired, transfixed and transformed.

Arvel Bird will take the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, July 15 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. All tickets include a meet-and-greet with Arvel Bird in the lobby after the show.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.