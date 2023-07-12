SIFF presents ‘Joyland’ premiere July 14-20

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Joyland’ showing July 14-20 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

‘Joyland’ was Pakistan’s official entry to the Academy Awards for Best International Feature Film and has garnered multiple top awards at film festivals around the world, including the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

The debut feature from writer-director Saim Sadiq, ‘Joyland’ explores the many sides of love and desire in a patriarchal society.

Gentle and timid, Haider (Ali Junejo) lives with his wife Mumtaz (Rasti Farooq), his father, and his elder brother’s family in Lahore, Pakistan. Following a long spell of unemployment, Haider finally lands a job at a Bollywood-style burlesque, telling his family he is a theater manager, when in actuality, he is a backup dancer.

The unusual position shakes up the steadfast traditional dynamics of his household and enables Haider to break out of his shell. As he acclimates to the new job, Haider becomes infatuated with the strong-willed trans-woman Biba (Alina Khan) who runs the show — an unforeseen partnership that opens his eyes and ultimately his worldview, in ways both unexpected and intimate.

Showtimes will be Friday, Sunday and Monday, July 14, 16 and 17 at 6:30 p.m.; and Wednesday and Thursday, July 19 and 20 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.