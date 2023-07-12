‘Two Tickets to Greece’ premieres July 14-20, presented by SIFF

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Two Tickets to Greece’ showing July 14-20 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

‘Two Tickets to Greece’ — an irresistible French comedy about female camaraderie and new beginnings — stars Best Actress César winner Laure Calamy, Olivia Côte and Academy Award-nominee Kristin Scott Thomas.

Recently divorced, and watching helplessly as her only son leaves home, 40-something Blandine (Olivia Côte) is struggling to find her footing again. When her childhood former best friend Magalie (Laure Calamy), loud and fearless, suddenly resurfaces, the two women reconnect, and Blandine reluctantly allows herself to be spontaneous for a change.

They decide to take the summer trip to the Greek Islands they had always dreamed of as teenagers, but, as they head off towards their destination, it's apparent that Magalie's very different approach to vacationing — and life — could lead Blandine to her breaking point.

Kristin Scott Thomas co-stars as Magalie’s free-spirited expat friend and mentor.

‘Two Tickets to Greece’ will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres July 14-20. Showtimes will be Friday, July 14 at 7 p.m.; Saturday and Tuesday, July 15 and 18 at 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, July 16 at 3:30 p.m.; and Monday and Thursday, July 16 and 20 at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.