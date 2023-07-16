OFFERS
Obituary: Betty Lou Moore

Originally Published: July 16, 2023 9:23 a.m.

Betty Lou Moore, age 82, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2023 in Santa Rosa, California.

Services for Betty Moore will be held at Verde Community Church in Cottonwood, Arizona, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 22nd. Betty was born in Valley View, Texas; successfully raised three children with (predeceased) husband of 54 years, Henry (Matt) Moore.

Betty graduated with a BA degree in Social Welfare from Humboldt State University. As a Social Worker, a Member of her Church Choir, a Deaconess, an Artist, a Councilor for The Steven’s Ministry, Betty brought much love, creativity and prayer to those around her. The bright light, art, warmth and fun Betty brought to her family and friends will be greatly missed.

Survivors include brother and wife Leroy and Debbie Harper of Texas; daughter and husband Deborah Ann and Paul Zeni of California; son and wife Timothy and Tina Moore of Texas; daughter Janet Moore of Texas; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Betty would have loved for those of you who are able, to send donations to your local Pet Shelter to honor her love and passion for dogs and most especially felines. Our families’ sincerest appreciation for all those who have reached out to us thorough various communications, cards and flowers.

Information provided by the family.

