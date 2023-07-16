Obituary: Jimmie Lee Chambers
Jimmie Lee Chambers
1931 - 2023
Jimmie Lee Chambers, 92, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away at her home on June 4, 2023. She was born Feb. 20, 1931, in Oil City, Oklahoma to William Carson Palmer and Zora Palmer.
Jimmie and her husband Lee Chambers owned Lee Chambers Petroleum in Needles, California. She enjoyed gardening, family, reading, and traveling. She even traveled to Europe and Africa numerous times.
She is preceded in death by her husband Lee Chambers and son David P. Holpuch.
She is survived by son Gary Steven Holpuch and daughter Suzanne Lee Schiffer both of Arizona; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-granddaughters.
Private services to be held by family.
An online guestbook is available to sign at WestcottFuneralHome.com.
Information provided by the family
- UPDATE: Woman drowns in Verde River, community meeting set
- Calista Flockhart Dons Sleek Emerald Satin Dress Alongside Harrison Ford
- Hiker dies on Bell Rock
- Bath and Body Works Announces 'Early Access' to 2023 Halloween Collection
- Two missing dogs found shot dead in Thousand Trails; YCSO seeks info
- Bear kills man near Groom Creek, Prescott: YCSO reports
- Infant dies after tragic accident
- Ashton Kutcher Snaps Magical Photo of Wife Mila Kunis During Tropical Vacation
- ADOT video shows how flex lanes should work on I-17 (VIDEO)
- Cliff Castle Casino shuts down after system crash
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: