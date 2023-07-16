OFFERS
Obituary: Jimmie Lee Chambers

Originally Published: July 16, 2023 9:21 a.m.

Jimmie Lee Chambers

1931 - 2023

Jimmie Lee Chambers, 92, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away at her home on June 4, 2023. She was born Feb. 20, 1931, in Oil City, Oklahoma to William Carson Palmer and Zora Palmer.

Jimmie and her husband Lee Chambers owned Lee Chambers Petroleum in Needles, California. She enjoyed gardening, family, reading, and traveling. She even traveled to Europe and Africa numerous times.

She is preceded in death by her husband Lee Chambers and son David P. Holpuch.

She is survived by son Gary Steven Holpuch and daughter Suzanne Lee Schiffer both of Arizona; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-granddaughters.

Private services to be held by family.

An online guestbook is available to sign at WestcottFuneralHome.com.

Information provided by the family

News