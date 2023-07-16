OFFERS
Sun, July 16
Obituary: Louise Unruh

Originally Published: July 16, 2023 9:29 a.m.

Louise Unruh

1938 - 2023

Louise Unruh passed away on June 5, 2023. She was born to Milton and Sophena Unruh on Sept. 14, 1938 in Oklahoma.

She is survived by her sister Nelda Ann Curry (OR); brothers Leonard Unruh (AZ) and Marvin Unruh (OR) and several nieces and nephews.

Louise loved teaching in the Church (received B.A in Bible) and often attended Mission Trips. In her early life she spent summers teaching Bible camps on Indian Reservations in New Mexico, Montana and Arizona.

Louise worked for W.L. Gore and Associates for 25 years as a Process Tech for Research and Development at night while continuing bible clubs during the day.

She enjoyed to travel and took trips to Canada, Hawaii, Bahamas, Ireland and Spain.

Her love of baking led to numerous wedding cakes baked for family and friends.

During her time in Arizona, she was active in the local churches teaching Sunday School, singing in the Choir and playing the piano.

At her request there will be no service.

Information provided by the family.

