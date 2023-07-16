Obituary: Patricia Ann DeSpain

Patricia Ann DeSpain

1949 - 2023

Patricia Ann DeSpain, born July 24, 1949 in Clarkdale, Arizona, passed away May 21, 2023 in Socorro, New Mexico.



A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, July 22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Rock Art Ranch, Rock Art Ranch Road, Winslow, AZ. In lieu of flowers, we request a donation of any size to Central Arizona Animal Search and Rescue, an organization Pat loved. Please send donations to the following address: CAASR, PO Box 4394, Camp Verde, AZ 86322.



Information provided by the family.