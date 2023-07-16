OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Lane closures on I-17 this week for construction, repair NEED TO KNOW Politics, religion raise concern at Mingus board meeting Sheriff talks fentanyl, drag shows at Verde Valley meeting Excessive heat, possible rain in this week’s forecast Couple taken into custody after barricading themselves in someone else’s Cordes Lakes home Finding ways to get cold water to homeless in deadly summer heat Tami Mayes named new Cottonwood city clerk Clarkdale eases water restrictions after well repair Kids self-defense classes teach far more than protection in Cottonwood

Subscribe Now
Sun, July 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Obituary: Patricia Ann DeSpain

Patricia Ann DeSpain

Patricia Ann DeSpain

Originally Published: July 16, 2023 9:18 a.m.

Patricia Ann DeSpain

1949 - 2023

Patricia Ann DeSpain, born July 24, 1949 in Clarkdale, Arizona, passed away May 21, 2023 in Socorro, New Mexico.

A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, July 22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Rock Art Ranch, Rock Art Ranch Road, Winslow, AZ. In lieu of flowers, we request a donation of any size to Central Arizona Animal Search and Rescue, an organization Pat loved. Please send donations to the following address: CAASR, PO Box 4394, Camp Verde, AZ 86322.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News