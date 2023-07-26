Enjoy 11th annual Lobster Fest and live music at Sound Bites

Get set music fans for some of Sedona’s best live music performers strutting their stuff at Sound Bites Grill this week as it celebrates its 11th year anniversary with its signature Lobster Fest.

Enjoy awesome lobster entrees, soups and salads while listening to some of the best live music in town.

Great performances, great wine and fun times are guaranteed for all who make the time to have fun and dine in the Sound Bites Grill Celebrity Showroom.

The fun begins on Wednesday, July 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. with Sedona’s favorite minstrel Patrick Ki hosting the restaurant’s Wineaux Wednesday wine tasting event.

Ki has been entertaining audiences for more than a decade, mesmerizing fans with his exquisite guitar playing and unique style.

His music creates the perfect backdrop for enjoying a laid-back meal with fine wine and good friends.

Thursday, July 27, from 6 to 9 p.m., on the Sound Bites Celebrity Showroom stage, it’s Sedona’s favorite father and son duo, Robin and Eric Miller weaving their musical magic.

These gifted professionals cover the classics like no others can and always put on a show bound to please and excite you.

Both are accomplished professionals with numerous albums under their belts.

A favorite with the locals, their shows are always energetic and fun.

On Friday, July 28 from 6 to 9 p.m., it’s the Chris Counelis Jazz Band jazzing it up for the head-nodding, finger-snapping jazz aficionados who like their jazz served hot, up-close and personal.

Saxophonist Chris Counelis is a true master at his craft. Versatile, engaging, talented and inclusive, this musician plays to the audience, especially for those who love Jazz.

He will get off the stage during a song and play his sax for delighted audience members gifted with his personal aura and musical virtuosity.

He makes you feel like you and the music are one. Every audience member is special to him.

Make it a point to enjoy a night of great live music and ding at Sound Bites Grill in Sedona.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Shops at Piñon Point adjacent to the Hyatt in Sedona. For more information please visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928-282-2713. Tickets can be purchased via their Website. Some shows are ticketed events.