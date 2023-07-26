Festival presents Met Opera encore of ‘Akhnaten’ on July 29

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the summer encore of the Met Opera’s ‘Akhnaten’ (from the 2019 season) on Saturday, July 29 at 1 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

The Met's critically acclaimed 2019 production of Philip Glass’s mesmerizing modern masterpiece returns to cinemas this summer, starring countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo as the revolutionary pharaoh who attempted to radically alter his empire. Karen Kamensek conducts.

Phelim McDermott’s stunning production employs a virtuosic company of acrobats and jugglers to conjure a mystical reimagining of ancient Egypt. In her Met debut, J’Nai Bridges sings the role of Nefertiti, Akhnaten’s bride, and Dísella Lárusdóttir is Queen Tye, the pharaoh’s mother. One of the staging’s distinctive visual features is provided by the Gandini Juggling Company, whose movements are perfectly choreographed with the orchestral score.

Act I

At the funeral of Amenhotep III, the pharaoh’s heart is weighed against a feather to see if he will travel into the afterlife. Amenhotep’s son steps forward, and the coronation ceremony begins. The new pharaoh rises up the stairs to make his first pronouncement. At the Window of Appearances, he reveals his intentions to form a monotheistic religion. He changes his name to Akhnaten, meaning ‘Spirit of Aten.’

Act II

Akhnaten leads a revolt to banish the old religion and replace it with his own. He banishes the priests of Amon and forms the new order of Aten. Akhnaten and Nefertiti affirm their love for each other. The new city of Akhetaten — ‘the City of the Horizon of Aten’ — is built in praise of the new religion. Akhnaten sings a private prayer to his god.

Act III

Akhnaten and Nefertiti dwell in an insular world of their own creation with their six daughters. Crowds gather outside the gates, and the priests of Amon break through the palace doors. Akhnaten is killed. Akhnaten’s son Tutankhamun is crowned as the new pharaoh, and the old polytheistic religion is restored.

Epilogue

The ghosts of Akhnaten, Nefertiti, and Queen Tye are heard from the ancient world once again.

Tickets are $15 general admission, or $13 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information and to order tickets online, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.