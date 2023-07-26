‘Flotsam & Jetsam’ free outdoor theater performance from The Carpetbag Brigade

True pioneers of the art of acrobatic stilt dancing, and former hosts of the Tsunami on the Square festival, The Carpetbag Brigade Physical Theater are in Northern Arizona in August to perform for audiences in Prescott and Cottonwood. This free public event stars international performers from the UK, USA, Colombia and Canada.

The Carpetbag Brigade masters a unique theatrical language on stilts; a delicate overlap of theater, dance and circus. Rising with beauty, falling with grace and conjuring ephemeral magic with the movement and action of their powerful bodies. Balancing intensely raw and precarious physical expression with sublime dramatic imagery, a Carpetbag Brigade performance fosters a sense of psychic intimacy, poetic dialogue, and mythic imagery.

The free acrobatic stilt show will be in Cottonwood at the Old Town Basketball court on Aug. 5, commencing at 7:30 p.m. and in Prescott at the Courthouse Plaza on Aug. 6 at 5 p.m. Both of these events are free to the public and suitable for all ages. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy world class outdoor theater.

Leading up to the Carpetbag Brigade Physical Theater performances, the performers will be in Prescott, hosting and teaching a Stiltasana stilt workshop. Stilters from across the United States will be traveling to Prescott to learn from the Carpetbag Brigade and their unique performance modality of synthesizing acrobatic stilt dancing, butoh dance, contact improvisation, musical composition, contemporary dance and physical theater. The Carpetbag Brigade has toured to Europe, Latin America, Canada and the U.S. and have performed for over 300,000 people worldwide.

About Carpetbag Brigade Physical Theater

The Carpetbag Brigade Physical Theater is an Arizona 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that has a mission to increase the quality, scope and impact of live performance culture through performer training, community outreach and aesthetic presentation. By utilizing performance art and its pedagogy as a tool to transcend language, class, and genetic heritage to create bridges of understanding by sharing our craft locally and globally in diverse urban and rural settings. More information about the company, workshops, and to make donations can be found at CarpetbagBrigade.com.