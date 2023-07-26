House fire in Cornville
Originally Published: July 26, 2023 12:35 a.m.
Verde Valley Fire District firefighters were busy Monday morning, July 24, 2023, with a house fire off Tissaw Road in Cornville. Crews were assisted by the Cottonwood Fire Department and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies. The fire department was able to contain the fire in the attic, VVFD reported.
