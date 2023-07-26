Increase your vibration and bring heaven to earth

Elevate your vibration and manifest heaven on earth with Dr. Karmen Smith LCSW DD, a Daughter of Heaven dedicated to awakening the royal, joyful, and loving energy within us all. Join us on Thursday, Aug. 10 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for an extraordinary event filled with profound teachings and practices to increase your frequency and shift your reality.

Dr. Smith's mission is to help humanity remember their true identity as divine beings. In this transformative session, you will:

● Learn who you really are and understand the matrix of separation from God.

● Discover the powerful "I AM" SOLUTION, a psychological and spiritual model to break the cycle of fear and guide you back to love.

● Unlock the full potential of your imagination to increase your vibration.

● Shape-shift your thoughts, words, and actions to align with your divine nature.

● Experience the integration of your divinity through music, movement, guided meditation, and visualized storytelling.

This event is a sacred opportunity to increase your frequency, bringing heaven to earth as you align with the divine energy. Join Dr. Karmen Smith, a mental health therapist and author of ‘The 'I AM' SOLUTION: Simple Practices to Transform Fear back to Love,’ as she shares her profound teachings in the epic spiritual center of Sedona.

Do you want to learn how to show people love in a way that will truly transform their lives? If so, you need to embody the teachings of the Daughters of Heaven.

This class teaches you how to connect with your inner divinity and use your love to heal yourself and others. You will also learn how to create a more loving and compassionate world.

The Daughters of Heaven Class is perfect for those who want to make a difference in the world. It is also ideal for connecting with your true self and experiencing the joy and peace that comes from living a loving life.

If you are ready to take your love life to the next level, then it is time to Increase your Vibration and Bring Heaven to Earth. Sign up online for the Daughters of Heaven Class today and start living a more loving and compassionate life! Visit Sedonya.org/heavenonearth for more information.