Jerry McFarland and Alex Ogburn keep live music cooking at Bella Vita Ristorante

One of the top places to enjoy live music and fine Italian cooking in Sedona, Bella Vita Ristorante keeps the good times going weekend nights on their outside patio and stage.

On Friday, July 28, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., the gifted and talented singer/songwriter Jerry McFarland entertains.

A consummate and life-long professional musician with many years of professional entertainment under his belt, McFarland brings energy and passion to the stage each and every time he performs

His guitar playing is excellent and blends perfectly with his rich and engaging voice.

Taking requests for songs dating back from the 40s to now he engages the audience and gets people singing along to tunes everyone remembers.

He is engaging, talented and his audiences love him.

He is guaranteed to put a smile on your face as he takes you on a musical journey through time and decades of classic hits.

One claim to fame is his long-term relationship and musical association with the Righteous Brothers.

Sit back and enjoy a night beneath the stars at Bella Vita Ristorante watching and listening to Gerry McFarland.

On Saturday, July 29, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Bella Vita Ristorante features the marvelous talents of local musician and solo performer Alex Ogburn.

This highly talented, multi-faceted singer from Birmingham, Alabama is one of Sedona’s premier performers.



Ogburn is in his element as he customizes the listener’s experience through a unique selection of songs performed with his trademark sincerity and enthusiasm.

As he engages the audience with warmth and appreciation, you and your guests are guided along a dynamic tour through decades of great folk, country, rock and blues songs.

Ogburn is most assuredly not your average acoustic show, so come sit back and relax and let this natural entertainer take you on a musical ride that’s sure to leave you satisfied!



Enjoy fine Italian cooking and great live music at Bella Vita Ristorante this weekend.

The restaurant is located at 6701 West State Route 89A. For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit BellaVitaRestaurant.com or call 928-282-4540.