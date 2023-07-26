Obituary: Marvin Ferris Bringhurst
Marvin Ferris Bringhurst
Marvin Ferris Bringhurst, 82, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away peacefully at home on July 7, 2023. Marvin was born to William and LaFawn Bringhurst in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Marvin served over 20 years in the United States Navy and was proud of his many titles as Petty Officer First Class, Son, Brother, Uncle, Dad, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa.
Marvin is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jacqui & Thomas Langenberg, his Granddaughter and husband, Ashley & Matt Kobe; his grandson and wife Tyler & Samantha Langenberg; his Grandchildren, Jaxson Langenberg and Ellia Kobe; his sister, Carolee Lindsay; his nephew and wife, Kevin & Christina Lindsay and their children, Beau & Mary Lindsay, Max Lindsay and Marc Lindsay.
Services will be held Thursday, August 3rd at 2 p.m., Prescott National Cemetery, 500 AZ-89, Prescott, AZ 86301.
Condolences and favorite memories may be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com
Information provided by the funeral home.
