Sedona Film Fest presents ‘The Beanie Bubble’ premiere July 28-Aug. 3

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘The Beanie Bubble’ showing July 28-Aug. 3 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

‘The Beanie Bubble’ — produced by Ron Howard, Brian Grazer and Karen Lunder — is directed by Kristin Gore and Damian Kulash. The film features a stellar ensemble cast including Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sara Snook and Geraldine Viswanathan.

Why did the world suddenly treat stuffed animals like gold?

Ty Warner was a frustrated toy salesman until his collaboration with three women grew his masterstroke of an idea into the biggest toy craze in history.

‘The Beanie Bubble’ is an inventive story about what and who we value, and the unsung heroes whose names didn't appear on the heart-shaped tag.

‘The Beanie Bubble’ is one of America’s most outlandish success stories.

Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday, July 28, 29, 30 and Aug. 1 at 7 p.m.; and Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, July 31, Aug. 2 and 3 at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.