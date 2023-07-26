SIFF presents ‘Afire’ premiere July 28-Aug. 3

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Afire’ showing July 28-Aug. 3 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

While vacationing by the Baltic Sea, writer Leon (Thomas Schubert) and photographer Felix (Langston Uibel) are surprised by the presence of Nadja (Paula Beer), a mysterious young woman staying as a guest at Felix’s family’s holiday home.

Nadja distracts Leon from finishing his latest novel and with brutal honesty, forces him to confront his caustic temperament and self-absorption. As Nadja and Leon grow closer, an encroaching forest fire threatens the group and tensions escalate when a handsome lifeguard and Leon's tight-lipped book editor also arrive.

Christian Petzold’s acclaimed latest was the winner of the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize at this year’s Berlin International Film Festival.

Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday and Monday, July 28, 29 and 31 at 3:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 1, 2 and 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.