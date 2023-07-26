Verde Heritage: 1916 UVX builds smelter, starts Arizona Extension Railroad

The United Verde Extension Mining Company (UVX) officials had admitted “that the mine must have a smelter of its own” by April 21, 1916. During August, officers continued to state “that they had not finally selected a smelter site,” however, preparations for building a smelter were being made. James S. Douglas, president of the company, was “on a long-planned tour of smelters for the purpose of studying construction and reduction methods. (Prescott Journal-Miner; Apr. 23, 1916; Jerome News; Aug. 25, 1916.)

James S. Douglas planned to be in the railroad business. He incorporated the Tucson, Phoenix and Tidewater Railroad (TP&T) during March 1914. It was to run from the Pacific Coast to Tucson and Phoenix passing through Tempe and Mesa. He incorporated the Arizona Extension Railroad (AE) on September 15, 1916, which was to be a 160-mile railroad between Clarkdale and Mesa connecting with the Arizona Eastern Railroad (a Southern Pacific Railroad property) and his own TP&T Railroad. A branch of the AE would be constructed over 2 miles underground in the Josephine Tunnel of the UVX.

The newspaper reported in October: “That the Extension company has bought a number of farms south of Clarkdale is well known. The company holds an option on the L.L. Young ranch” north of Clarkdale.”

Hopkins Ranch located east of what became the main street in “Old Town” was acquired by the UVX where grading and construction work for the smelter began during December of 1916. The train depot at Clarkdale was receiving boxcars of lumber and other materials early in January. (Jerome News; Oct. 27, 1916; Jerome Sun; Jan 11, 1917.)

The UVX directors “on December 29th, appropriated $2,500,000 for the erection of a smelter and for the building of 6 miles of track” for the train. James S. Douglas told a reporter, “Ahead of all other considerations --- and there are many --- will come the erection of the giant smelter. Mr. McGregor, our engineer, will start surveying the site at once.” (Wkly Journal-Miner; Jan. 17; Jerome Sun; Jan. 18, 1917.)

By Feb. 10, “several buildings were up on the smelter site and some excavating had been done. James S. Douglas, president, George E. Tener, of Pittsburg, a vice-president, A. G. McGregor, who is to direct the construction of the smelter, and H. Kenyon Burch,” a consultant, arrived at Jerome. They “spent most of their time at the smelter site on Hopkins Ranch near Cottonwood.” (Bisbee Review; Feb. 11, 1917.)

During that visit the decision was made to abandon the ranch site and build the new smelter on land south of Cottonwood which recently became available through land exchanges by the railroad. The UVX eventually obtained the land from the Santa Fe Pacific Railroad Company.

The original survey for the standard gauge Arizona Extension Railroad began east of the Clarkdale Depot going along the west side of the river to Cottonwood. The new smelter site required a revised survey taking the railroad to higher ground across the mesas and trestles to the smelter, a distance of 3.1 miles. Going northward from the smelter tracks were laid to the portal of Josephine Tunnel west of Clarkdale, a distance of 3.2 miles. In addition, 6.7 miles of track was laid in the smelter site and sidings along the way. Fleming & Stitzer, the successful bidders, began in March with about 12 men and several teams of horses and mules. There would soon be “75 teams and over 100 men on the job. A boarding house had been built for the employees.” (Jerome News; Mar. 9, 1917.)

T. C. Snyder received a contract for “wagon road building and other construction work.” Gilmore, Schwitters & Company, of Jerome, built the trestles. The Mescal Gulch Trestle was 460 feet long, with the top 45 feet above the ground. The width was 12 feet at the top and 20 feet at the bottom and required 190,000 board feet of Oregon pine (and Douglas fir). The Bitter Creek Trestle was smaller, and cars drove on the road under it. (Wkly Journal-Miner; Mar. 14, 1917.)

Ernest Douglas wrote, “On the first day of April 1917, there was nothing where the UVX smelter would stand except a not particularly luxuriant growth of sagebrush and mesquite. Thomas Stiles, the master builder, arrived April 13, and grading began the next day.” George Kingdon, the new superintendent, said nothing much would be done until the railroad reached the site. (Verde Copper News; Jul. 17, 1918; Jerome News; Apr. 6, 1917.)

The railroad was expected to reach the smelter about July 22. The train hauled in steel and other materials and the first concrete was poured on July 27, 1917. Smelting operations began July 12, 1918. (Jerome Sun; Jul. 21, 1917; Verde Copper News; Jul. 13, 17, 1918.)

During 1896 Brooks Locomotive Works produced an engine used by the Congress Mines railroad and Congress Gold Company before it was acquired by the UVX in 1917. Electric locomotives were purchased for use in the Josephine Tunnel. The 32 steel ore cars each had a 30-ton capacity. When the mine and smelter were operated at capacity, the locomotive with 16 ore cars ran from the tunnel to the smelter every 4 hours. Later, another locomotive and more ore cars were added. (Wkly Journal-Miner; Nov. 5, 1919.)