Obituary: Geneva Shirleen Winans

Geneva Shirleen Winans

1939 - 2023

Geneva Shirleen Winans, 83, passed away June 22, 2023, in Clarkdale, Arizona. Geneva (Shirleen) was native to Arizona, born Oct. 10, 1939, in Phoenix to Mary Edna Thomason and John S. Thomason.





Shirleen graduated from South Mountain High School in Phoenix in 1957 and soon married Jim Baker and started her family raising two daughters in Phoenix. She divorced and moved to Clarkdale, Arizona, in 1974 and married Max Pender. Clarkdale then became her home for the next 49 years until her death.

Her husband Max died in 1981 and years later she married Gene Winans.





Throughout her life she enjoyed time spent with family and being outdoors, camping and fishing, occasionally taking grandkids along for a lesson. She worked at Walmart in Cottonwood for 18 years until her retirement.

She made many friends and acquaintances over the years in Clarkdale and always looked forward to Friday lunches with her friends’ group. She was a lifetime member of the Verde Valley Moose Lodge and enjoyed attending their events and helping when she could.





Shirleen is preceded in death by her mother and father Edna and John Thomason, and husbands Max Pender and Gene Winans.

She is survived by her brother Marvin (Mary) Thomason; daughters Debbie Johnson and Cindy (Mike) Cardwell; grandchildren Michael (Ashley) Cardwell, Brad Cardwell, and Sarah Johnson; great-grandchildren Vincent and Emma Cardwell. She will be dearly missed by family and friends and never forgotten.





A service and reception will be held Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Verde Valley Moose Lodge #1449, 1051 S. Broadway, Clarkdale, AZ 86324.



Notes of remembrance can be made at the Westcott Funeral Home website: WestcottFuneralHome.com.





In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Verde Valley Moose Lodge and/or the charities they support.



Information provided by the funeral home.