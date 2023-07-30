Obituary: John Tristram Coffin

John Tristram Coffin

1952 - 2023

Peacham, VT and Cottonwood, AZ - John Tristram Coffin, a “real Vermonter,” died “on time” at his home on Mack Mountain Road, Peacham, on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the age of 71. John was born in Newport, Vermont, May 28, 1952, the son of Robert and Dorothy (Derick) Coffin.





John was a graduate of Lake Region High School (1971) and of Johnson State College with a BS in Political Science and Economics (1975). He later received an associate degree in Funeral Service from New England Institute, Boston, Massachusetts in 1981.

In 1971, he received the Balfour Award at Lake Region for leadership, honesty, and integrity. At NEI, he received the Founder’s Award and the Humanitarian award from his classmates.





John served the St. Johnsbury area working at the C.A. Calderwood and Sayles Funeral Homes as a Funeral Director and Embalmer from 1981-2006. He later retired from Cabot Creamery (C&W Department) in 2018.

He was a member of the St. Johnsbury Kiwanis Club for 35 years, holding numerous positions, including Distinguished President (1987), Distinguished Lieutenant Governor #20 (1993), and Lieutenant Governor #8 (1997). Other civic activities included being a member the Vermont Funeral Board, retiring as the chairman, and the Vermont and New Hampshire Funeral Directors Association.

He was a volunteer for Vermont Special Olympics and the Vermont Department of Corrections Reparative Board. He had been a lifetime blood donor for the American Red Cross.





John is survived by his daughter Melissa (Coffin) Douse and husband Bryan; his twin grandchildren, Ella and Nathaniel Douse; his life partner, Ann (Robinson) Mills and her family; his niece, Emily (Barrett) LeBel and husband Graham and their son Martin; his nephew, Zachary Barrett; his brother-in-law, Bob Crawford; his cousins, Judy Hawkins and Rick Whelpley; and numerous friends.

He is predeceased by his parents, Robert and Dorothy Coffin; his sister, Laura C. Barrett Crawford on June 13, 2012; his wife, Pat (Griffith) Coffin on July 23, 2012; his cousin, Susan Whelpley; and aunt and uncle, Ilene and Richard Whelpley. Calling Hours will be Friday, July 28, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch Street, Woodsville, NH.

The funeral service will be on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Ricker Funeral Home, with Melissa Gould as Funeral Celebrant. The burial will be held privately in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Orleans, VT.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Johnsbury Kiwanis Club, PO Box 294, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819. For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.

