Obituary: Robert Allen McClay

Robert Allen McClay

1947 - 2023

Robert “Bob” Allen McClay, age 75, of Camp Verde, Arizona, formerly of Levittown, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully, at his home on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.





Bob honorably served four years in the U.S. Navy including one tour in Vietnam with the Mobile Riverine Force on the USS Satyr.

Bob worked for U.S. Steel, then turned his many talents to being an electrician for enterprises in both Pennsylvania and Arizona.

Bob loved to ride his Harley and Razor, target shoot, camp and deer hunt along with many hobbies of fixing or rebuilding everything that entered his garage/shop.



Bob is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Nancy “Ann” (nee Butcher), brother Stephen (Lydia), sisters Jerilyn Glynn (James), Kimberly Hatton (John), Laurie Nahm (Emil), and nieces and nephew.



Bob’s support and memberships include: a Life Member of VFW Post #6739, Member of American Legion Post #93, The Mobile Riverine Force Association, and a former Volunteer Fireman at Levittown Fire Company #1.



In honor of Bob’s memory, a Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held on Friday, August 4, 11:00 a.m., at Calvary Chapel of Camp Verde, 514 Main Street, Camp Verde, AZ.



The interment/memorial service with Military Honors will be Tuesday, Sept. 26, promptly at 11:00 a.m. (Please arrive by 10:30 for procession) at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd., Newtown, PA 18940.





Donations can be made in Bob’s memory to the American Cancer Society or to your local Humane Society.



An online guestbook is available to sign at WestcottFuneralHome.com.



