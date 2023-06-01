OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Verde Valley Wine Festival proves to be huge success in Cottonwood Clarkdale bandstand is still standing, but for how long? AYSO early registration still open, season to start end of summer Mingus releases bond vote numbers Firefighters contain Sedona’s Miller Fire Sandra Beck featured by Sedona Renegades Artist Group Cottonwood, Clarkdale increase in population Eliza Lynn & Friends perform special Wednesday concert at Camp Verde Community Library Prescott resident decries hurdles veterans face trying to start a business Fossil Creek Road closure extended until late June

Subscribe Now
Thu, June 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Rolling thunder: Contestants chase wheel of cheese down hill in chaotic UK race

Participants compete in the women's downhill race during the Cheese Rolling contest at Cooper's Hill in Brockworth, Gloucestershire, Monday, May 29, 2023. The Cooper's Hill Cheese-Rolling and Wake is an annual event where participants race down the 200-yard-long hill chasing a wheel of double gloucester cheese. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Participants compete in the women's downhill race during the Cheese Rolling contest at Cooper's Hill in Brockworth, Gloucestershire, Monday, May 29, 2023. The Cooper's Hill Cheese-Rolling and Wake is an annual event where participants race down the 200-yard-long hill chasing a wheel of double gloucester cheese. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

By The Associated Press
Originally Published: June 1, 2023 1:12 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$3

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$39

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Verde News subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
-
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News