Obituary: David Lee ‘Buzzy’ Shill

On Tuesday, May 23, 2023, David Lee “Buzzy” Shill, loving husband and father of two children and grandfather to one, passed away at the age of 66.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Bueler Funeral Home Chapel on 143 W. Arnold Street in Camp Verde, Arizona; 10 a.m. viewing, 11 a.m. services following after with a Graveside Ceremony in the Shill Family Cemetery overlooking the Shield Ranch in Camp Verde, Arizona.

