Obituary: Marion Wayne Wells
Born 4/23/1957 ... Passed 5/27/2023
Marion Wells passed away on May 27, 2023, after a brief illness.
Marion enjoyed his life to the fullest! He loved his dogs, and was a kind soul. He will be remembered as a generous man. Marion was a very caring father and grandfather.
He had a career as a Real Estate agent in Cottonwood, Arizona, where he made many friends in our community. Marion will be missed by many people here in Cottonwood, and also in his beloved Rocky Point, Sonora, Mexico.
Marion is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Hasha Wells; two children, Lindsay Wells, and Juan Wells; and two beautiful granddaughters, Neela Wells and Sophia Wells.
Marion requested to have no formal services.
Information provided by the family.
-
- Clarkdale bandstand is still standing, but for how long?
- Cottonwood, Clarkdale increase in population
- Camp Verde eyes ongoing runoff issue, may create stormwater position
- Miller Fire spreads in Red Rock district
- YCSO stays busy over holiday weekend with multiple calls, DUIs
- Firefighters contain Sedona’s Miller Fire
- RISE: Cottonwood school on a special mission (VIDEO)
- What's happening Memorial Day Weekend in Verde Valley
- Obituary: David Alexander Conlin Jr.
- INFLUENCER: Mark Tufte finds chance (and energy) to lead
- Cottonwood police chief placed on leave
- Brush fire destroys 3 homes
- UPDATE: Man burned in house fire
- CyberTip leads to arrest over child porn
- Lawsuit claims negligence by city, county in teen’s 2021 death
- The People Have Spoken: Haunted Group restaurants rake in awards
- Driver crashes into a home, faces DUI charges in Rimrock
- 2023 Verde Valley Fair Schedule
- Man injured, dog dies in house fire
- Police chief continues on leave as new city manager studies issue
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: