Obituary: Marion Wayne Wells

Marion Wells passed away on May 27, 2023, after a brief illness.

Marion enjoyed his life to the fullest! He loved his dogs, and was a kind soul. He will be remembered as a generous man. Marion was a very caring father and grandfather.

He had a career as a Real Estate agent in Cottonwood, Arizona, where he made many friends in our community. Marion will be missed by many people here in Cottonwood, and also in his beloved Rocky Point, Sonora, Mexico.

Marion is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Hasha Wells; two children, Lindsay Wells, and Juan Wells; and two beautiful granddaughters, Neela Wells and Sophia Wells.

Marion requested to have no formal services.

Information provided by the family.