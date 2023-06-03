OFFERS
Obituary Notice: Geza Kotha Sr.

Originally Published: June 3, 2023 8 p.m.

Geza Kotha Sr., of Cottonwood and Sedona, Arizona, born July 11, 1927, in Sighetul Marmatei, Romania, passed away May 30, 2023, in Sedona, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
