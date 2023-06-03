Obituary: William “Bill” Edward Emshwiller

Bill Emshwiller, 90, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed peacefully at his home surrounded by family on May 23, 2023. Bill was born Aug. 31, 1932, in Blackford County, Indiana, the 14th child of Walter and Anna (Rix) Emshwiller.

Bill served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1952-1955 as a ET3 Electronic Technician, serving in California, Florida and Alaska. His love of electronics and engineering led him to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University, then upon graduation, worked for Dage Electronics developing transistor circuits for the Apollo space program. In 1971, he moved his family to Flagstaff, Arizona, to work for Northern Arizona University operating the school’s TV and radio stations. While at NAU, he completed his Master of Arts Degree, and was the chief engineer in establishing the airwaves for KNAU Classical FM, which went live in 1983.

Bill’s biggest passion and love for life was his family. He enjoyed time outdoors camping and taking the family to Lake Powell, but always valuing the family together. Bill’s favorite places to visit always included bodies of water. He enjoyed boating, fishing, walking the beaches of California and the peaceful feeling of the rippling water and outdoors. Bill’s faith was also important to him, and most recently attended Mountain View United Methodist Church in Cottonwood (joined in 1994).

Bill is survived by his loving, devoted wife of 68 years, Shirley Emshwiller; sons, Mark Emshwiller (Camp Verde) and Paul Emshwiller (Phoenix); daughter, Janet (Dan) Conrad (Prescott); and three grandchildren.

Bill’s family will be hosting a Memorial Service with reception on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 2 p.m., at Mountain View United Methodist Church, 901 S. 12th St., Cottonwood, Arizona, for all friends and family who are able to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed to Mountain View United Methodist Church.

Information provided by the family.