OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Need2Know: June 4, 2023 Sedona to begin improving low-water crossing along Back O’Beyond June 5 Mingus releases its bond proposal; district posing $32.8M question to voters Camp Verde getting affordable housing, awarded $3M in federal, state funding ‘High Noon Horsepower Car Show’ a resounding success Picture This: Memorial Day 2023 Picture This: Mingus graduation 2023 Smoke fills the Verde Valley Saturday Sedona’s Miller Fire is 31% contained Verde Valley Wine Festival proves to be huge success in Cottonwood

Subscribe Now
Sat, June 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

PROBLEM SOLVED: Airline seat selection fees should be banned; until then, here’s how to avoid them

mugshot photo
By Christopher Elliott
Originally Published: June 3, 2023 6:30 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$3

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$39

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Verde News subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
-
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News