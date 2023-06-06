OFFERS
Tue, June 06
Mail reported stolen in Camp Verde neighborhoods

Tampering with, stealing or destroying U.S. mail is a federal offense. (Adobe/stock)

Originally Published: June 6, 2023 9:49 a.m.

CAMP VERDE—Someone has been messing with the mail in Camp Verde, and postal inspectors are on the case.

According to the Marshal’s Office, residents in the Verde Lakes and Quarterhorse Road areas reported this morning around 6 that their mail had been removed from their mailboxes.

“A majority of this mail was later discovered scattered about the area of Old Church Road and Quarterhorse Road,” CVMO reported.

The Marshal’s Office is working with the U.S. Postal Service’s postal inspectors regarding the incident, which appears to have occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, June 6.

USPS is asking residents who find mail not belonging to them to take it to the local post office at 403 W. Finnie Flat Road or contact the CVMO at 928-554-8300. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call CVMO as well or contact the USPS at 877-876-2455 or visit EmailUS.usps.com.

Tampering with, stealing or destroying U.S. mail is a federal crime outlined in the U.S. Code and includes punishment of fines and imprisonment.

News