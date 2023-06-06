Mail reported stolen in Camp Verde neighborhoods
CAMP VERDE—Someone has been messing with the mail in Camp Verde, and postal inspectors are on the case.
According to the Marshal’s Office, residents in the Verde Lakes and Quarterhorse Road areas reported this morning around 6 that their mail had been removed from their mailboxes.
“A majority of this mail was later discovered scattered about the area of Old Church Road and Quarterhorse Road,” CVMO reported.
The Marshal’s Office is working with the U.S. Postal Service’s postal inspectors regarding the incident, which appears to have occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, June 6.
USPS is asking residents who find mail not belonging to them to take it to the local post office at 403 W. Finnie Flat Road or contact the CVMO at 928-554-8300. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call CVMO as well or contact the USPS at 877-876-2455 or visit EmailUS.usps.com.
Tampering with, stealing or destroying U.S. mail is a federal crime outlined in the U.S. Code and includes punishment of fines and imprisonment.
-
- Smoke fills the Verde Valley Saturday
- Clarkdale bandstand is still standing, but for how long?
- Sedona’s Miller Fire is 31% contained
- Cottonwood, Clarkdale increase in population
- YCSO stays busy over holiday weekend with multiple calls, DUIs
- Firefighters contain Sedona’s Miller Fire
- Verde Valley Wine Festival proves to be huge success in Cottonwood
- Obituary: Arthur Cain
- Obituary: David Lee ‘Buzzy’ Shill
- INFLUENCER: Mark Tufte finds chance (and energy) to lead
- Cottonwood police chief placed on leave
- Brush fire destroys 3 homes
- UPDATE: Man burned in house fire
- Smoke fills the Verde Valley Saturday
- CyberTip leads to arrest over child porn
- Lawsuit claims negligence by city, county in teen’s 2021 death
- The People Have Spoken: Haunted Group restaurants rake in awards
- Driver crashes into a home, faces DUI charges in Rimrock
- Man injured, dog dies in house fire
- Obituary: David Alexander Conlin Jr.
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: