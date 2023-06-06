The Sacred Mirror Album Release Party

One of Sedona's longtime, cherished residents, musician and tour guide Miguel Montoya announces his first-ever album release party, starting at 8pm at the Ultimate Light Mission (formerly Seven Centers Yoga), off of Shelby drive.

This long-awaited gem, has taken a year and a half, has involved three separate production studios, and includes seven songs, with an all-star cast of featured artists. Miguel can't wait to share his inspirational music Live with his beloved community!

Joining him on stage is a truly legendary cast of performers like multi-instrumentalist John Dumas, adding flutes and guitar; and his producer & multi-instrumentalist Adriel Zang-Perrault on Cajon and guitar, best known for his weekly packed-house performances at Tlaquepaque with world-class flamenco guitarist Gaetano.

The action-packed evening also features singing sensation Nina Starsong, who has performed as the Starsong Galactic Lounge with DJ Jade Lyons, and John Dumas, among other projects. Nina's operatic vocal range is truly something to behold.

Another brilliant artist featured on two songs, The Sacred Mirror and Born in Grace is classically trained opera singer Sarah Conner, whose Star has been rising after opening for the world-famous duo Yaima in their Southwestern and West Coast tour.

Miguel describes his music as spiritual-inspirational folk, pop, and rock. You can be sure that there will be tremendous rhythm and energy from this extraordinary group of musicians! Together, they will perform every song on the album from the classic 'Love is What I Am,' to the 'Sacred Mirror,' featuring violin virtuoso and daughter of the world famous Esteban, Teresa Joy. The Sacred Mirror is an unforgettable song that speaks to the great healing potential of our romantic relationships when we acknowledge each other as a mirror for what needs our love and attention.

Teresa also sits in on the next two songs: 'A Life That's Blessed,' about developing deep gratitude for Life and stepping fully into ones Light; and his most personal song, 'Now I Bloom' which speaks of his triumph over the 'dark night of the soul', the challenging period in life that so many can relate to.

The performance will also feature two Kirtan, or Eastern Indian songs, that truly rock: 'Born in Grace', with Aziz Paige on sitar, and 'Released into the Sun,' his most devotional entries into the world music scene, showcasing exotic Eastern instruments in lush arrangements.

Miguel has been a Sedona sacred land guide and historical guide throughout all of northern Arizona for 20 years now. His knowledge and passion for this region is both encyclopedic and impressive; as an embodied representative of the great history and sacred beauty of the Sedona land.

You are cordially invited to come help this local boy celebrate this awesome accomplishment. It will truly be a night of community, connection and joy!

The event will be at 2115 Mountain Road. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. and the event will begin at 8 p.m. For more information, contact Miguel at YouAreMystic@gmail.com.