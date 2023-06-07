Blazin’ M Ranch’s ‘High Noon Horsepower Car Show’ huge success

The Blazin' M Ranch in the heart of Cottonwood came alive with the roar of engines and the excitement of classic cars at the highly anticipated High Noon Horsepower Car Show over Memorial Day weekend. This thrilling event drew car enthusiasts and families from far and wide, creating a vibrant atmosphere of automotive passion and community celebration.

From the moment attendees stepped foot on the ranch, they were greeted by a dazzling display of polished chrome, vibrant colors, and the unmistakable allure of horsepower. The show featured an impressive lineup of classic cars, muscle cars, and custom hot rods, each one meticulously restored and proudly showcased by their owners.

The Blazin' M Ranch, with its rustic charm and beautiful surroundings, provided the perfect backdrop for the car show. Families enjoyed music, mouthwatering barbeque, and a range of activities for all ages. Children marveled at the impressive car collection, on-site bounce castles and other fun activities, while adults reveled in the nostalgia and shared memories of their own experiences with these automotive icons.

The High Noon Horsepower Car Show at the Blazin' M Ranch on Memorial Day weekend was a resounding success, encapsulating the spirit of American car culture. It brought together a diverse community of car enthusiasts, fostered a sense of camaraderie, and created lasting memories for all who attended. The Blazin’ M Ranch wishes to thank all the car owners who brought out their special vehicles and the community members who attended! Owners Ryan and Leila Glass look forward to hosting their third annual car show next year!