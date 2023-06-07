Experience the ultimate Presley tribute at the Blazin' M Ranch featuring renowned Elvis impersonator Rick Lenzi

The Blazin' M Ranch is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated ‘Ultimate Presley Experience’ event, taking place on June 10. Fans of the legendary King of Rock 'n' Roll are invited to immerse themselves in an unforgettable evening of music, entertainment, and nostalgia, featuring the renowned Elvis impersonator, Rick Lenzi.

The Blazin' M Ranch, renowned for its Western-themed experiences and top-notch entertainment, is proud to present a one-of-a-kind tribute to Elvis Presley, headlined by the extraordinary talents of Rick Lenzi. Widely recognized as one of the most exceptional Elvis tribute artists in the country, Rick Lenzi will bring the iconic performer's spirit and charisma to life, captivating the audience with his stunning vocal abilities and electrifying stage presence.

Guests at the Ultimate Presley Experience will be treated to an unforgettable live concert as Rick Lenzi flawlessly embodies the essence of Elvis Presley. With a remarkable attention to detail, Lenzi recreates the magic of the King's performances, delivering an authentic and captivating tribute that pays homage to the musical genius of Elvis. From the energetic rock 'n' roll hits that defined a generation to the heartfelt ballads that continue to touch hearts, Lenzi's renditions will transport attendees back to the golden era of Elvis Presley.

In addition to the sensational musical performances by Rick Lenzi, the Ultimate Presley Experience at the Blazin' M Ranch will provide a range of activities and amenities to enhance the overall event. Guests will indulge in delicious Western-style cuisine, including a mouthwatering barbeque dinner of Baby Back Ribs and Chicken, and engage in entertaining activities pre-show including bull-riding, a shooting gallery, ax-throwing, and more. This immersive event ensures an extraordinary and unforgettable experience for Elvis fans and western enthusiasts alike.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Rick Lenzi as the Elvis impersonator for the Ultimate Presley Experience at the Blazin' M Ranch," said Ryan Glass, owner of the Blazin' M Ranch. "Rick's exceptional talent and deep respect for Elvis Presley make him the perfect artist to bring the King's iconic performances to life. With his electrifying stage presence and powerful vocals, Rick Lenzi will transport our audience to the golden age of rock 'n' roll and create an unforgettable experience for all."

The Ultimate Presley Experience, featuring Rick Lenzi as the Elvis impersonator, will take place on June 10 at the Blazin' M Ranch located at 1875 Mabery Ranch Road in Cottonwood. Doors will open at 5 p.m. for cocktail hour and pre-dinner fun! Dinner will be from 6-7 p.m. and the show will kick off at 7 p.m. General Admission tickets including dinner start at $99 per person. Tickets are available for purchase online at BlazinM.com or by calling the Blazin' M Ranch Box Office at 928-634-0334.

Don't miss out on this extraordinary evening that celebrates the timeless music and legacy of Elvis Presley, presented by the incomparable Rick Lenzi. Secure your tickets now for the Ultimate Presley Experience and get ready to be transported into the enchanting world of the King.