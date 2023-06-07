Janice Davis opens art display through summer in Jerome

The Art of Janice Davis is currently on display through the summer at Passion Cellars, 301 Main Street in Jerome.



As a kid, Janice Davis always had a pencil in her hand, creating illustrations and pictures. In her teens, enraptured with the Impressionists, she visited the Museum of Modern Art in San Francisco and while standing in front of a Van Gogh original, a defining moment occurred. Ever since, she has devoted her life to being a painter.

She had the opportunity to attend the San Francisco Art Institute where she began practicing life drawing. She graduated with a Fine Arts degree and then chose to go it alone in her exploration of the creative process and painting. Refusing to be classified, she finds freedom in painting figures, portraits, trees, the cosmos, and abstracts. As an instructor of small children at the San Jose Art School, she was always amazed at how young children were already deterred from the complete freedom that art offers. “Are you sure I can paint the sky yellow?” “Sure,” she'd say, “it's your world, you can make it any way you want!”

In terms of theory and preferences, Janice paints in layers for depth and textures. For her, subject matter is sometimes less important than color, which has always played an essential part in producing a well-balanced composition. “Why do I paint?” she muses. “Quite simply, as an artist I can't not paint. It's an obsession.”

Art Work has been displayed locally at the Sedona Art Center, the Artist's Market, the Hozho Center on Hwy179, and at the Hart of Arizona Gallery in Cottonwood. It has also been displayed at the Conference Center in Monterey California and a multitude of other locations in and around the Santa Cruz area of central California.