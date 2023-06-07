This week at Main Stage we have Drinking & Thinking Trivia with your hosts Tay and Sam. Thursday June 8, starts at 7:30 p.m. Just $5 per person, Winning team gets the pot and bragging rights. 21 & over.

Then on Saturday June 10 Main Stage and Aimee V. Justice presents ‘Drag Me To Main Stage.’ The incomparable Aimee V. Justice, also self-described as the ‘Plus-Size Barbie,’ will be bringing Dvyne, Sasha, Kim and C-Wood Local Andrew for a night of music and entertainment. Show starts at 9 p.m., but get there early for a good seat. All are welcome to come to enjoy some adult humor and fabulous performances. There will be a $5 cover for this 21+ event.

Main Stage also has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 9 p.m. Tuesdays feature karaoke with host Shizzy at 9 p.m.

Wednesdays with ‘This Ain't Your Grandma's Bingo’ with hostesses, Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m., with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to local charities, nonprofit organizations, or local families in need.

Every fourth Thursday, Main Stage hosts Beer School, collaborating with a number of breweries across the country. For $5 per person, Beer School is an exciting way to experience craft tastings and earn an education.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main Street in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise specified.