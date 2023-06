Nightlife & Music

10-12 Lounge

910 Main St., Clarkdale

928-639-0800

1012Lounge.com

Thurs 6/8, 5pm - Bluesy Duo

Sat 6/10, 2pm - The Izzies

Sun 6/11, 2pm - Combo Deluxe

Tues 6/13, 5pm - Still Willin’ Duo

Mooney’s Irish Pub

671 AZ-179, Sedona

928-282-2331

mooneysirishpubsedona.com

Open every day for lunch at noon. Always 21 and over only - Late night menu available

Thur 6/8 Karaoke by AllStar (9pm-1am)

Fri 6/9 Cult 45 (9pm-1am)

Sat 6/10 DJ Split Cell (9pm-1am)

Mon 6/12 Karaoke by AllStar (8pm-12am)

Vino Di Sedona

Wine & Beer Store/Bar/Kitchen

2575 W SR 89A

West Sedona

928-554-4682

VinoDiSedona.com

Wed 6/7 Paint Along For Fun 11:30-2; Rick Cucuzza, Classic & Modern Rock 6-9

Thurs 6/8 Open Mic hosted by Dan Rice 6-10

Fri 6/9 Life Is Beautiful, Rock Band 7-10

Sat 6/10 Paint Along For Fun 11-1:30; Wine Tasting w/ music by Bill Barnes Duo 3-5:30; Salt Miners, Soul/Blues Rock 7-10



Sun 6/11 David Harvey, Acoustic Rock 6-9

Tues 6/13 Tim Young, Acoustic Rock 6-9

MUSICIANS

Christy Fisher

Wed 6/7 - Ciao Bella - Prescott Valley 4-7:30

Sat 6/10 - Mogollon Vineyards - Dewey 2-5

Mon 6/12 - Alcantara Vineyards - Camp Verde 12:30-4:30

Tues 6/13 - The Hilton Resort - Sedona 7-9

Javalina Highway

Wed 6/14, 6 - 9pm - PJ’s Pub, 40 W. Cortez Dr., Village of Oak Creek

Kaleidoscope Redrocks

Gracie & Tivona Moskoff

Sun 6/11, 11a-12:30p - 1st Annual Jerome Music & Arts Festival Upper Park, Main Street, Jerome

Thurs 6/15, 1-2p - Beaver Creek Library, 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock. FUNDRAISER FOR THE FRIENDS OF THE BEAVER CREEK LIBRARY Youth Summer Reading Program

Fri 6/16, 11a-2p - Eagles Nest Nutrition, 70 Bell Rock Plaza, Suite A, Village of Oak Creek - ENN GRAND OPENING 11a-5p FUNDRAISER FOR PETS RETURN HOME

Michael Peters

Fri. & Sat. June 9 & 10, 6-9 pm - Stagecoach Country Roadhouse,

1405 W SR 89A, Sedona