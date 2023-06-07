Page Springs Cellars presents Tilted Earth Wine & Music Festival

Page Springs Cellars is hosting its annual fundraiser Tilted Earth on Saturday, June 17 at their winery and vineyard in Cornville. The festival is noted as a summer solstice celebration benefiting Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters and Friends of the Verde River. Historically, the festival raises between $10 and $20k each year for these two deserving non-profits.

The kid-friendly festival features live music with headliner Uprooted with Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root, Fayuca, Cult 45 and DJ ill.Ego. Three Northern Arizona wineries will be present including Page Springs Cellars, Arizona Stronghold Vineyards and Burning Tree Cellars. A silent auction, classic summertime games (such as cornhole and bocce ball), massage offerings, a wine cocktail tent, food, non-alcoholic beverages, and select vendors are all part of the fun too.

Admission is $55 per person, kids 12 and under are free. Admission includes a commemorative tasting glass. All wine, food and vendor items are purchased separately. Tickets can be purchased at Tilted-Earth.com/. For volunteer, donor and sponsor opportunities visit Tilted-Earth.com/get-involved/.