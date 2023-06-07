Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Padre Pio’ premiere June 9-15

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Padre Pio’ showing June 9-15 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

In the new drama ‘Padre Pio’ — directed by acclaimed filmmaker Abel Ferrara — Padre Pio (Shia LaBeouf) struggles with his faith while an Italian town is racked by political unrest at the end of WWI.

World War I has ended and Italian soldiers, broken but victorious, are returning to an impoverished village ruled by wealthy landowners. As events surrounding the first free election in Italy threaten to tear the village apart, Padre Pio struggles with his own personal demons, ultimately emerging from his spiritual anguish to become one of Catholicism's most venerated figures.

Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 9, 10 and 11 at 6:30 p.m.; and Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, June 12, 14 and 15 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.