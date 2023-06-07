Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Rise’ premiere June 9-15

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Rise’ showing June 9-15 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

An uplifting story of resilience set in the dance world, ‘Rise’ tells the story of a young ballet dancer whose life is upended when she suffers a career threatening injury.

Élise thought she had the perfect life: an ideal boyfriend and a promising career as a ballet dancer. It all falls apart the day she catches him cheating on her; and after she suffers an injury on stage, it seems like she might not be able to dance again.

The path to physical and emotional recovery will lead her away from Paris to a picturesque location in Brittany – where her friends, a new love and the freedom of contemporary dance will help her reconnect with her father and most importantly, herself.

‘Rise’ is a heartwarming and inspiring story that tells us how, sometimes, the worst thing that could happen may turn out to be the best.

‘Rise’ will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre June 9-15. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 9, 10 and 11 at 3:30 p.m.; and Monday and Thursday, June 12 and 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.